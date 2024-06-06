Penn temporarily bans protest encampments

Not long after 30 people were arrested when police dismantled a Pro-Palestinian encampment that existed on the University of Pennsylvania's campus for more than two weeks, the school has updated its policies on how it will address similar acts of protest in the future.

On Wednesday, in a university message, school officials said they were taking two steps to address the issue of protest encampments in order to "reinforce and reaffirm Penn’s commitment to open expression and, at the same time, ensure that events, demonstrations, and other expressions of free speech are appropriately managed."

The first step, officials noted, would be to issue new temporary standards and procedures for campus events and demonstrations.

These standards include wording that notes "encampments and overnight demonstrations are not permitted in any University location, regardless of space (indoor or outdoor). Unauthorized overnight activities will be considered trespassing and addressed."

Along with this, anyone involved in a demonstration may "not erect structures, walls, barriers, sculptures, or other objects on University property" unless they have approval from the school's Vice Provost for University Life.

Also, with these new regulations, the school reserves the right to request identification from anyone who participates in an event or demonstration on campus to determine if they are a Penn student. If not, officials warn those who are not affiliated with the school "may have less expansive rights of open expression in University locations than those who are members of the Penn community."

The second effort that school officials announced on Thursday was the creation of a faculty-led task force that will be charged with reviewing the school's guidelines on open expression and making recommendations for revisions to them.

"Penn remains steadfast in its commitment to freedom of thought, inquiry, speech, and lawful assembly, and it is essential from time to time that we review the Guidelines on Open Expression to ensure they are supporting these foundational commitments," officials said in a statement.

In announcing these new temporary measures, school officials did not say when they might be lifted. Though, the new task force will be charged with making recommendations to changes to these guidelines in the 2024-2025 academic year