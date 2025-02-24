Penn State students raise record breaking $17M to fight childhood cancer at THON

This past weekend, more than 700 dancers raised over $17 million dollars to support children dealing with childhood cancer by dancing non-stop for 46 hours.

That's because it was THON weekend, an annual event run by Penn State students that raises funds for Four Diamonds -- a nonprofit that covers 100-percent of all medical expenses for families with childhood cancer at Penn State's Children's Hospital and supports cancer research at the Penn State College of Medicine.

"On behalf of everyone at THON, we are always inspired by our community's togetherness for such a monumental cause," said Keegan Sobczak, Director of THON, in a statement on the weekend's event. "Another record-breaking year highlights the lifesaving impact of this cause and the dedication behind every dollar raised to support Four Diamonds families. We extend our gratitude to everyone who donated, volunteered, and danced—making this day unforgettable while raising awareness and educating others about childhood cancer."

According to organizers, from 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 through 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center, over 700 dancers participated in this year's 53rd annual THON -- a no-sleeping, no-sitting dance marathon.

Also, this year, organizers said, dancers were treated to a surprise performance by the band, The Fray.

"Every year serves as a powerful reminder of why we stand united in the fight to conquer pediatric cancer," said Suzanne Graney, the executive director of Four Diamonds in a statement. "For years, nonprofits have played a crucial role in bridging the gap in research funding, taking action to drive progress toward a cure. We are very proud of another record-breaking year! Our supporters are consistently raising the bar to prove what we can accomplish together. We will never stop fundraising, dancing, and fighting for a cure, For the Kids."

To learn more about THON or to make donations, visit www.thon.org and donate.thon.org.