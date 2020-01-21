Penn State Student Accuses 4 Frat Brothers of Sexually Assaulting Her

An investigation is underway after a Penn State student accused four fraternity brothers of sexually assaulting her.

The student told another person she was sexually assaulted by four frat members at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house on East Prospect Avenue in State College back on Jan. 15. It was then reported to police.

State College Police and Penn State University’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention & Response are all investigating the allegation.

“Other appropriate offices have been notified and are involved in contacting fraternity leadership and the national organization for this fraternity to seek more information, as further action is contemplated,” a spokesperson for Penn State wrote in a statement.

No arrests have been made but officials continue to investigate. Anyone with information on the alleged assault is asked to contact State College Police at 814-234-7150.