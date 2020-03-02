Penn State in Mourning After Taco Bell Closes

The vigil was a solemn occasion, but Prajesh Patel still felt his taco costume was the most appropriate dress to express his emotion.

Patel led a group of his fellow Penn State students Sunday in a memorial service of sorts for a beloved State College institution: The Taco Bell next to campus.

"[He] led a moment of silence as well as leading several 'funeral' songs. It was crazy but it was so much fun," said Allie Bausinger, a journalism major at Penn State who attended the vigil.

Patel, a computer science major at Penn State, had created the vigil at the College Avenue location as a Facebook event.

"The vigil started off as one of those Facebook joke events and ended up drawing a pretty big crowd," Bausinger said. "The Taco Bell closed down with no warning and everyone was really surprised."

Students brought flowers, candles, and Taco Bell sauce packets, among other items, to commemorate the closed restaurant.

Hi @JeffreeStar one of our Taco Bell locations closed down and we had a vigil. I request your support in honoring this location pic.twitter.com/Iz4uaMG3xP — It Me, Allie B (@allie_bausinger) March 2, 2020

The Facebook event drew 791 responses, with 260 people claiming they were going to the event. Patel posted on the page of the event thanking everyone who came out.