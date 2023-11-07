Penn president responds to ‘vile, disturbing' antisemitic threats against staff

Officials at the University of Pennsylvania are investigating after, school president M. Elizabeth Magill said that a number of members of the institution's staff received "vile, disturbing antisemitic emails."

In a message to the Penn community, Magill said that she learned, Monday, that a number of members of staff received emails that "threatened violence against members of our Jewish community, specifically naming Penn Hillel and Lauder College House."

"These messages also included hateful language, targeting the personal identities of the recipients. Penn’s Division of Public Safety was immediately notified and responded. Penn Police also notified the FBI of this potential hate crime, and a joint investigation is underway," she noted in her message.

Contacted Tuesday, a representative of the FBI said that the agency is aware of the threats.

"We take all threats seriously and are working closely with Penn Police and our law enforcement partners at every level to assess the situation, share information, and take appropriate investigative action," the FBI representative wrote in an email to NBC10.

The school has not shared the exact contents of these emails, and Mcgill did not discuss exact detail of the threats.

However, Magill said that, so far, the school has found no credible threat but, police will remain on site and there will be an increased security presence throughout the school's campus.

"Threats of violence are not tolerated at Penn and will be met with swift and forceful action. Penn Public Safety is working urgently with the FBI to identify the individual or individuals who are responsible for these hateful, threatening emails and to ensure they are apprehended and punished to the fullest extent of the law," Mcgill wrote.