Penn Medicine to eliminate 300 positions across its system

The University of Pennsylvania Health System is set to eliminate 300 positions across it's workforce of more than 49,000 employees, an spokesperson told NBC10.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the elimination of several hundred positions came as the health system navigates "changes and pressures in the field."

"Like other health systems across the United States, Penn Medicine is working to ensure strong financial footing while growing care for more patients across the region amidst continued changes and pressures for the field," a spokesperson for Penn Medicine said in a statement.

More than 100 of these positions were either vacant or held by employees who had already announced their plans to retire in the coming months, the spokesperson noted in a statement.

Also, according to the statement, the elimination of these positions "will not result in discontinuation of any patient care services or programs."

Individuals working in the eliminated roles have been notified, the spokesperson said and they will receive salary and benefits continuation for a period of time along with career transition services to help obtain other positions.