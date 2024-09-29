University of Pennsylvania

Penn imposes a one-year suspension on law professor over comments on race

The University of Pennsylvania law school says it is imposing a one-year suspension at half-pay and other sanctions on a professor over her comments about race in recent years

By The Associated Press

University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
F11photo | Istock | Getty Images

The University of Pennsylvania law school says it is imposing a one-year suspension at half-pay and other sanctions along with a public reprimand on a tenured professor over her comments about race in recent years.

The university said Professor Amy Wax — who has questioned the academic performance of Black students, invited a white nationalist to speak to her class and suggested the country would be better off with less Asian immigration — will also lose her named chair and summer pay in perpetuity and must note in public appearances that she speaks for herself, not as a university or law school member. The university has not, however, fired her or stripped her of tenure.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Wax told the New York Sun after the announcement that she intends to stay at the school as a “conservative presence on campus.” She called allegations of mistreatment of students “totally bogus and made up" and said her treatment amounted to “performance art” highlighting that the administration “doesn’t want conservatives like me on campus.”

The university said in a notice posted in its almanac last week that a faculty hearing board concluded after a three-day hearing in May of last year that Wax had engaged in “flagrant unprofessional conduct," citing what it called “a history of making sweeping and derogatory generalizations about groups by race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, and immigration status.” Wax was also accused of “breaching the requirement that student grades be kept private by publicly speaking about the grades of law students by race” making “discriminatory and disparaging statements," some in the classroom, "targeting specific racial, ethnic, and other groups with which many students identify.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Provost John L. Jackson Jr. said academic freedom “is and should be very broad” but teachers must convey “a willingness to assess all students fairly” and must not engage in “unprofessional conduct that creates an unequal educational environment.” Jackson said Wax's conduct left many students “understandably concerned” about her being able to impartially judge their academic performance.

Wax’s lawyer, David Shapiro, told the campus newspaper, the Daily Pennsylvanian, in November that officials targeted Wax over her public comments and some elements of her class on conservative thought, including having a white nationalist figure speak. But he said officials also buttressed their case by throwing in “a handful of isolated, years-old allegations (which are highly contested)" about alleged interactions with "a few minority students.”

Wax told the New York Sun that allegations of abuse or discrimination against students were “fabricated and tacked on as a cover for penalizing me for standard-issue, conservative anti-‘woke’ opinions and factual observations that are not allowed on campus.” She said she was committed to exposing students to “opinions and viewpoints they don’t want to hear” and said she fears campuses like Penn are “raising a generation of students who can’t deal with disagreement.”

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Traffic Sep 27

Philly Parkway Walk and Run, Puerto Rican Day Parade bring road closures. Your guide

NBC10 @issue 3 hours ago

NBC10 @Issue: Running mate debate

In 2018, Wax was removed from teaching required first-year law courses after the law school dean accused her of having spoken “disparagingly and inaccurately” about the performance of Black students.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

University of Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us