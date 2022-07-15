murder suspect

Man Wanted in Philly Murder of 76-Year-Old Man on Walk Arrested in Mass.

Wagner Tejada-Pena was being sought in the June killing of Loi Nguyen in Philadelphia and other incidents in the Boston area

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The manhunt for a man wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a 76-year-old man out for a morning stroll at random in Philadelphia last month and in two stabbings in Boston has ended, Boston police said Friday.

Wagner Tejada-Pena was arrested late Thursday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts, which is near the New Hampshire border, Boston police said in a brief statement. Police had earlier listed Lawrence as a possible place where Tejada-Pena could be.

He was set to be arraigned in Massachusetts on Friday, police said.

The capture ended a manhunt that spanned several states including Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

juniata park Jul 8

Suspect in Killing of Elderly Man on Morning Stroll ID'd

Philadelphia Jun 23

Video Shows Gunman Who Shot and Killed 76-Year-Old Man, Police Say

Tejada-Pena shot and killed Loi Nguyen on L Street in Philadelphia on June 21, Philadelphia police said, shortly after he tried to shoot at two other people, only for his gun to malfunction.

“Loi was walking down the back driveway, seemingly minding his business with his hands in his pocket,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Venore said after the shooting. “An individual wearing a red hooded sweatshirt runs directly by him.” 

Tejada-Pena was wanted in Boston in two stabbings, according to police, and recently threatened to kill members of his family.

It wasn't immediately clear when he would face charges in Nguyen's killing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

murder suspectPhiladelphiashootingBOSTONLoi Nguyen
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us