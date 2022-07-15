The manhunt for a man wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a 76-year-old man out for a morning stroll at random in Philadelphia last month and in two stabbings in Boston has ended, Boston police said Friday.

Wagner Tejada-Pena was arrested late Thursday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts, which is near the New Hampshire border, Boston police said in a brief statement. Police had earlier listed Lawrence as a possible place where Tejada-Pena could be.

He was set to be arraigned in Massachusetts on Friday, police said.

The capture ended a manhunt that spanned several states including Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tejada-Pena shot and killed Loi Nguyen on L Street in Philadelphia on June 21, Philadelphia police said, shortly after he tried to shoot at two other people, only for his gun to malfunction.

“Loi was walking down the back driveway, seemingly minding his business with his hands in his pocket,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Venore said after the shooting. “An individual wearing a red hooded sweatshirt runs directly by him.”

Tejada-Pena was wanted in Boston in two stabbings, according to police, and recently threatened to kill members of his family.

It wasn't immediately clear when he would face charges in Nguyen's killing.