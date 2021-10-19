Teen Boy Killed, Teen Girl Hurt in Shooting at NJ Home

A 17-year-old boy was gunned down in the doorway of a New Jersey home late Monday night and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the chest, but expected survived.

Pemberton Township police officers arrived at the home on Snow Avenue in Browns Mills around 11:35 p.m., Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King announced in a joint news release.

Officers found 17-year-old Malachi Treherne shot to death in the doorway of the Snow Avenue home where he was staying, authorities said.

Police also found a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. She was rushed to a Trenton hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation showed "that this incident was not a random shooting," authorities said in the news release. No motive for the shooting, however, was given and no arrests were made as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the deadly shooting to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.