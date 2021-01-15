Pelosi Tasks Retired Lt. Gen. Honoré With Leading Review of Capitol Security

Pelosi said there must be an investigation into the security failures last week

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Friday that she has tasked retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré with leading a review of the U.S. Capitol’s security in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 attack.

Pelosi expressed gratitude to the Capitol Police and the National Guard for their presence “to protect our democracy,” and said there must now be an investigation into the security failures last week.

Honoré is best known for his role as commander of the task force that was in charge of the U.S. military response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Charges Dropped Against Philly Cop Shown Hitting Temple Student

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Philadelphia Commits to Carbon Neutrality By 2050

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us