Pelosi, McCarthy Feud Over Mask Rules on the House Floor

Pelosi has refused to change the rules for the House chamber

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Getty Images

The Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says masks should no longer be required in the chamber. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office had a response: Get your members vaccinated from Covid-19 first.

The fight over masks that is playing out in the halls of the U.S. House is a microcosm of the debate being had across America after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear face coverings, even indoors.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But Pelosi has refused to change the rules for the House chamber, even as the CDC guidance has led to a shedding of masks in the Senate and other federal agencies have told vaccinated staff that face coverings are no longer required. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Montgomery County 54 mins ago

Caretaker Accidentally Shoots Man With Developmental Disabilities Inside Home, Police Say

face masks 6 hours ago

You Can Ditch the Mask Outside in Philly This Weekend, Indoors Will Have to Wait

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us