Philadelphia's Peirce College to merge with Scranton's Lackawanna College

Philadelphia's Peirce College announced plans to merge with Scranton's Lackawanna College to create the largest private, nonprofit open-enrollment institution in Pennsylvania.

Peirce College - Philadelphia’s only college dedicated exclusively to serving adults - is now awaiting approval before becoming a singular institution under the Lackawanna College name.

In a statement, the institutions claim that the merger will help more "residents in Pennsylvania transform their lives through education."

However, once the required approvals are finished, each institution will continue to operate independently.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Those who have attended Peirce College won't have to worry about moving locations. Students can continue earning master’s, bachelor’s, associate’s, certificates, and pre-college programs at the Philadelphia campus and online.

“At Lackawanna, we’ve always believed in harnessing the power of likeminded partners, and both Lackawanna and Peirce have long been committed to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education to individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their background or circumstances. Our intent to merge is a direct reflection of that vision and our shared values,” President of Lackawanna College Dr. Jill Murray said in a news release. “As one institution, we’ll be able to ensure all people from all stages of life have the unique opportunity to grow their skills, achieve career readiness and realize the dreams that powerful education can unlock.”

The merger process is underway and will be finalized sometime in 2025, according to officials.

Established in 1865, Peirce College's goal was always to serve the unique needs of busy adults. Washington Monthly even named it "Best Bang for the Buck College" multiple times.

For more information, visit Lackawanna.edu and Peirce.edu.