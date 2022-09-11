Germantown

Pedestrian Fatally Crushed Between 2 Ambulances in Germantown

The pedestrian was later identified as 32-year-old Nisha Jaia Renee, a co-worker of the ambulance operator, police said

A pedestrian was crushed to death between two ambulances on Saturday in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, authorities said.

At around 10:10 a.m. on the 200 block of West Chelten Avenue, a 2019 Ford ambulance rolled backwards as its driver exited a vehicle, Philadelphia police said. The operator then hopped inside to stop the vehicle but depressed the accelerator, pinning a pedestrian against a 2020 Ford ambulance parked behind the 2019 Ford.

The pedestrian, later identified as 32-year-old Nisha Jaia Renee, a co-worker of the ambulance operator, was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m., police said. 

Both ambulances remained on the scene, police said. 

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division.

