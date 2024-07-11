PECO postponed planned power outage in Port Richmond citing high heat index

PECO has postponed its planned outage that was set to take place in Port Richmond “due to the high heat index forecasted for tomorrow,” according to the company.

The work will occur on Tilton and Madison streets, and Belgrade Street and East Allegheny Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The decision to postpone the planned outage came after a resident in the area of the outage complained and NBC10’s Karen Hua reached out.

It all started when PECO called some residents and told them their power would be shut off for eight hours on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

It raised concerns since it is expected to hit 90 degrees and it’s expected to feel even hotter. The Philadelphia region has also been experiencing a heat wave for the past seven days.

"It's an inconvenient time, but it's one of those necessary evils,” Brian Parks, a 13-year resident in Port Richmond said.

In a public Facebook forum a woman wrote a message about PECO turning off the power:

“To anyone living in Port Richmond: PECO just left me a voicemail, and I called them to confirm that this was the truth, that they are turning off all power from 8 AM to 4pm on July 11, in the Port Richmond area for maintenance. I called them concerned because we are in the midst of a massive heat wave, and it wouldn’t be safe for people and their pets to be home during this time and was met with complete disregard. I had no idea that this was coming and I doubt many of you do either so I just wanna make everyone aware.”

NBC10 reached out to PECO and eventually heard back from them where they said they would postpone the outage.

“Per our procedures, we review planned outages that are scheduled for maintenance or upgrades on a case-by-case basis during extreme heat to determine if work can be deferred. As part of this process, the work requiring an outage in Port Richmond will be deferred to Friday due to the high heat index forecasted for tomorrow.” PECO said in a statement sent to NBC10. “We deferred several outages during the last several days due to extreme heat, including the planned outage which was initially scheduled for today in Port Richmond.”

"God bless these guys out here working in the heat. They're stuck outside all day in the sun working too,” Parks said.