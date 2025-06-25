Ways to keep energy bills low, stay cool during heat wave

Temperatures are soaring this week as our region deals with a heat wave.

To stay cool, many have likely turned up the air conditioning and have had their fans running. So, it's no surprise that this may mean high electricity bills.

While it may be difficult to know exactly how much more electric bills could be, PECO says that they have seen more demand over these last few days.

Public spaces, like the Philadelphia Free Library on Vine Street, have been operating as cooling centers and some kids are taking advantage of splash pads throughout the city.

Experts say the extreme heat can be dangerous, especially when someone is exposed to it for prolonged periods of time. NBC10's Yukare Nakayama spoke with a doctor who offered advice on how to stay safe in the heat.

"I like the water. The water's cold," five-year-old Andre said. He said that he knows how to make a big splash and his mom told NBC10 that the splash pad is an easy way to keep her kid cool in this heat.

"I just stay in the water, mostly. I stay in the buildings where the AC is at," Andre's mom explains.

Meanwhile, some neighbors, like Tamika Williams, say her family has already spend a lot of time so far at home with the AC running.

Williams said that she knows running the AC comes with a cost, but said that she's prepared to spend possibly hundreds on electric bills this summer season.

"It’s hot. Got to turn it on. Got to do what I got to do. It’s the only way we’re going to stay cool," Williams said.

Officials with PECO said that their infrastructure is ready.

"As we get into the warmer months, your cooling systems are going to be working harder. They’re going to be working longer. That’s going to drive up your usage, so yes, they’re going to see some of that usage in their bills over the next couple of months," Candice Womer, with PECO, said.

Even with these high temperatures and an increased demand on the system, Womer said that energy usage has not reached record levels.

Customers are urged to track their usage to keep bills as low as possible.

Tips to keep energy bills lower from PECO:

Keep blinds closed

Make sure you AC unit is well maintained

Turn your AC off when you're not in the room

Ask PECO for in-home energy assessments

There are over 40 cooling centers open in the city of Philadelphia during the heat wave.