More than 39,000 PECO customers still without power from Thursday's storms

More than 39,000 PECO customers are still without power following Thursday's storms, leaving them unable to power air conditioning and other essentials as the area heads into a dangerous heat wave.

The most customers impacted appear to be in Delaware and Montgomery counties, where more than 10,000 people are without power in each jurisdiction, however thousands of customers in Philadelphia, Chester and Bucks counties are also still without power.

Thursday's storms, which brought strong wind and rain to the Philly area, initially left 327,000 PECO customers without power. For the people still waiting for their power to turn back on, the lights cannot come back on soon enough.

Temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s Sunday, and be around 100 degrees by Monday, according to NBC10's First Alert Weather Team.

"If we have to, there's we'll have to go to a hotel, but I'm sure they're booked, because people have the same situation that we do," said Judy Weisman, a resident without power in Wyndmoor. “It's very, very stressful for me.”

Weisman said she was able to do laundry at a neighbor's house, but she is still without power or working appliances. The thermostat in her home says it is already 75 degrees.

Another Wyndmoor resident, Tony Harrison, said his home lost power after were knocked down by falling trees during Thursday's storms.

Although still without power, he is able to fire up a few things by attaching his Hyundai to an inverter and an extension cord.

"I can run a few things," he said. "You know, can't run the fridge, but, you know, I can, like our internet routers, plug, just plug it into it, and the fan.”

Harrison said his power is expected to be back on Monday. However, officials from PECO said they expected most of their customer's power to be back by Sunday evening.

"Our current assessment on where we are with damage and restoration has us having the vast majority of customers back on by Sunday evening," said Tom Brubaker, a PECO spokesperson.

Residents still without power are encouraged to use public resources like the library in Abington, which will open on Sunday to provide people with the chance for AC and power outlets.

"We're actually closed on Sundays for the summer, so we opened the library up so that we could best serve our community," said Liz Fitzgerald, the director of the Abington Library.