Pennsylvania

PECO customers are unable to log into their accounts. Here's why

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

PECO customers have not been able to log into their accounts for nearly a week.

Currently the company is upgrading its customer billing system. My Account online services, including bill payment are now temporarily unavailable.

On X, formly known as Twitter, PECO wrote a statement saying in part:

"We are working to quickly correct this situation that occurred during our conversion to a new billing system. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience."

PECO said customers will not be charged any late fees and will not be disconnected for non-payment.

If customers need to report an electric or natural gas emergency agents are available 24/7.

Customers can find up-to-date information on system accessibility online at peco.com/newbill or call 800-494-4000.

