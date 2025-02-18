Paul Simon to perform in Philly for ‘A Quiet Celebration Tour'

Paul Simon may have held a farewell tour seven years ago, but that doesn't mean he's ready to hang it up.

The legendary singer/songwriter is headed back on the road this year for, what organizers called, a series of shows at "intimate venues where the acoustics are optimal in consideration of the severe hearing loss that he incurred over the last few years."

And, Philadelphia's Academy of Music is one of the few venues where Simon is expected to perform during the upcoming "A Quiet Celebration Tour."

Organizers said that while Simon was recording for his Seven Psalms album, that was released in 2023, he began to lose hearing in his left ear "which initially made extended live performances impossible."

Since then, organizers said, Simon has redesigned his stage to make performing more viable.

With the new tour, organizers said, Simon looks to bring Seven Psalms to the stage along with new arrangements of familiar favorites.

The tour, officials said, will make a stop at the Academy of Music in for three performances on June 26, 28 and 29, 2025.

Here's a full list of dates for Simon's A Quiet Celebration Tour:

April 4 & 5 - Saenger Theater, New Orleans, LA

April 8, 10 & 11 - Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

April 14, 16 & 17 - Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

April 20, 22 & 23 - Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

April 26 - Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

April 28 & 29 - Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO

May 7 & 8 - AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas TX

May 11, 13 & 14 - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

May 17 & 18 - Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

May 21, 23 & 24 - Symphony Center, Chicago, IL

May 27, 29 & 30 - Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

June 6 & 7 - Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

June 10, 12 & 13 - Boch Center, Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 16, 18, 20, 21 & 23 - Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 26, 28 & 29 - Academy of Music, Philadelphia, PA

July 7 - Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, Long Beach CA

July 9, 11, 12, 14 & 16 - Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 19, 21 & 22 - Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA

July 25, 26 & 28 - The Orpheum, Vancouver BC

July 31, Aug. 2 & 3 - Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

All shows on sale on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit paulsimon.com.