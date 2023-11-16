‘Paul darling': Woman on a mission to reunite letters written 75 years ago to owner

Imagine discovering someone’s family history on the sidewalk, well that's what happened to one woman in Philadelphia.

Caroline Bean stumbled across letters that were written 75 years ago and is now on a mission to reunite them with their owner.

Bean found the letters when she was walking in Graduate Hospital Wednesday morning.

“I was walking to work in Center City and I was around 18th and Carpenter. Looked down and there were some leaves and I noticed a couple of envelopes," Bean told NBC10.

Bean had discovered nine air mail letters from 1948 to 1949 made out to a man on Chew Avenue in Mount Airy from a woman named Doris in England.

Many of the letters start off with "Paul darling." and "Paul my dear." They are tattered but still legible and tell the story of Doris trying to come over to the United States.

“At one point she’s trying to get a visa and is denied because the immigration officer thinks that she’s going to get married if she’s coming to the United States to visit," Bean said.

Bean has taken to social media alerting the neighborhood trying to find whom these letters may belong to.

"This definitely seems like they've been preserved for 75 years, somebody might still want to keep having them," Bean said.

Now it's just a waiting game to hopefully find out if anyone can put an end to this mystery.