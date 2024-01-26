The Fire Department in Camden, New Jersey, is causing some service disruptions for PATCO riders.
As of 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, trains are not passing through the Broadway Station due to the fire department activity, the train service said.
Trains are still operating between 15/16th Street and City Hall and between Ferry Avenue and Lindenwold.
PATCO took to their social media to alert riders of the change and that NJTransit is honoring tickets.
