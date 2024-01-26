New Jersey

PATCO riders experiencing service disruptions due to fire department activity in Camden, NJ

By Emily Rose Grassi

The Fire Department in Camden, New Jersey, is causing some service disruptions for PATCO riders.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, trains are not passing through the Broadway Station due to the fire department activity, the train service said.

Trains are still operating between 15/16th Street and City Hall and between Ferry Avenue and Lindenwold.

PATCO took to their social media to alert riders of the change and that NJTransit is honoring tickets.

