New Jersey's PATCO transit system has been restored after it was stopped Monday mid-day due to a signaling problem.

The transit agency tweeted at about 11:15 a.m. Monday that the system was shut down.

About 20 minutes later, PATCO said service was back up and running.

PATCO warned that delays could continue.

