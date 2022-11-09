PATCO Offering Unlimited Weekend Ride Pass

PATCO is hoping to lure more riders on the weekends by offering an “Unlimited Weekend Ride” pass.

The pass can be used as many times as passengers want from Friday at 6 p.m. through Sunday night. It costs $18 and is good for a month, the transit agency said. It can be added to new and existing FREEDOM Cards from any station ticket vending machine.

One round-trip fare between New Jersey and Pennsylvania currently costs between $2.80 and $6.00, depending on which stations are traveled, PATCO said.

Weekend monthly passholders can also get discounts at business along the transit line through the PATCO Perks program.

“It is a great money-saving opportunity for our riders, and it comes at a great time when many families use PATCO to travel to the city for holiday events and attractions," said PATCO General Manager John Rink.