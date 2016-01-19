Pastor Accused of Teen Rape Returns to U.S. to Face Charges

A former Chester County, Pennsylvania, pastor wanted on charges he raped and impregnated a teen girl sat behind bars Monday morning after returning to the United States to face charges.

Jacob Malone, who lived in Exton, was in Ecuador as allegations came to light that he raped a girl while working at Calvary Fellowship Church in Downingtown, said police.

Malone arrived in Newark, New Jersey and was taken into custody by United State Customs agents at Liberty International Airport, said West Whiteland Township Police..

The married father will need to be extradited to Pennsylvania to face rape, institutional sexual assault and other crimes for incidents that allegedly began in September 2014, when the girl was still 17.

"What he did is horrible," said pastor Bill Bateman. "We're hurting over it, the church is hurting over it, we're hurting for his wife and kids, and, of course, the young lady."

Malone, 33, was scheduled to board a plane in Ecuador Thursday but he rescheduled for a weekend flight, said police.

Malone worked at Calvary Fellowship for about 18 months before he resigned in November, Bateman said. The teen later went to church leaders alleging that Malone had impregnated her, said Bateman.

The church made sure the teen -- who Malone first befriended out of state when the girl was just 12 or 13 years old -- was cared for and had a place to stay, said Bateman.