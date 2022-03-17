A man and a woman walking by stole a dying victim’s gun and other items moments after a fist fight and deadly shooting that was caught on surveillance video.

The ordeal began around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia. Police obtained video showing a 38-year-old man involved in a fight with another man on 8th and Luzerne streets. While the two were fighting, a third man pulled out a gun and fired at least eight shots at the 38-year-old.

The 38-year-old man was shot three times in the chest and torso. The gunman and the man who was initially involved in the fight then fled the scene in a dark or Black Dodge Charger.

Less than a minute later, a man and a woman walking by found the 38-year-old victim on the sidewalk. The man stole the victim’s gun and handed it to the woman. He then stole other items from the victim’s pockets. The man and woman then fled the scene.

The 38-year-old victim was later taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. Police have not yet revealed his identity.

No arrests have been made in the shooting or the theft. Police believe they have the identity of the woman who took the victim’s gun however. They continue to investigate.

As of Wednesday night, there were 103 homicides in Philadelphia which matches the same amount at the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest on record in the city's history.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.