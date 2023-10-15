Philadelphia International Airport

Passengers from Cincinnati-bound plane evacuated after aborted takeoff at Philadelphia airport

Mechanical issues caused an American Airlines flight to be evacuated on Saturday night

By The Associated Press

Daniel Slim | Afp | Getty Images

Officials say passengers on a Cincinnati-bound flight were evacuated after an aborted takeoff at Philadelphia International Airport, but no injuries were reported.

Airport spokesperson Heather Redfern said the PSA Airlines flight being operated for American Airlines experienced mechanical issues and aborted its takeoff about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Redfern said Sunday that there were no injuries to the five crew members or to the 76 passengers who were taken off the plane using stairs and then were taken back to the terminal by shuttle. The plane was towed from the runway back to the terminal and airport operations weren't affected, she said.

American Airlines told The Philadelphia Inquirer that American Eagle flight 5583 “reported a possible mechanical issue while on the runway prior to takeoff” and would be inspected by the company's maintenance team.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

Philadelphia International Airport
