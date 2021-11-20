Passenger Dead, Driver Missing After Shooting on Roosevelt Boulevard

A passenger was killed while a driver is missing after a gunman fired at a vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia overnight.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, 15th District Police officers who were investigating a robbery near the east side of the Boulevard at F Street heard multiple gunshots coming from the opposite side of the Boulevard in the area of F Street and Tabor Avenue.

The officers rushed to the area to investigate. When they arrived at F Street and Tabor, they found approximately 30 spent shell casings that stretched over about 100 yards, indicating the gunman or gunmen were likely in a vehicle.

About two blocks away in a parking lot on F Street and the Boulevard, police found an unidentified man in the passenger seat of a Ford-F150 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 3:52 a.m.

Police also found numerous bullet holes through both the rear window and the driver side windshield as well as blood at the scene. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10 they are searching for the driver of the vehicle who they believe continued to drive for about a block and a half after the shooting before crashing in the area where the vehicle was found.

"We suspect that the driver was also struck by gunfire and fled from the vehicle, maybe nearby. We're searching, but we have yet to be able to find him or it's possible that this person may have been picked up by someone and taken to an area hospital,” Inspector Pace said.

Inspector Pace told NBC10 police will check area hospitals to see if anyone was admitted with gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released information on any suspects.

As of Friday night, there were 491 homicides in Philadelphia, up 13 percent from the same time last year which was ultimately one of the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.