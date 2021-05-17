Passenger ‘Acting Erratically and Aggressively' Forces Landing in Minneapolis: Airline

Mark Anthony Scerbo, a 42-year-old resident of Mechanicville, New York, was booked on suspicion of drug possession

JetBlue Airplane in The Sky
Jong Kim/Getty Images

An unruly passenger "acting erratically and aggressively" toward crew aboard a JetBlue flight forced it into an unscheduled landing in Minneapolis, officials said Monday.

Mark Anthony Scerbo, a 42-year-old resident of Mechanicville, New York, was booked on suspicion of drug possession, Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

JetBlue Flight 915 was on its normal run from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to San Francisco International Airport on Sunday when it "was forced to divert to Minneapolis after a customer on board began acting erratically and aggressively toward crew members and other customers," according to an airline statement.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

gun violence 35 mins ago

Girl, 6, Shot in the Leg While Playing Outside in West Philadelphia

Delaware County 24 mins ago

46-Year-Old Cold Case of Missing Delco Teen Now a Homicide Investigation

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us