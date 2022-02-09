Business

Parx Casino to Open Sportsbook in Chickie's and Pete's

The sportsbook contains TVs, odds boards, betting kiosks, and teller windows so people can place live bets in person

By Laura Smythe | Philadelphia Business Journal

Inside the new Chickie's and Pete's in Malvern, which houses the Race & Sportsbook by Parx Casino.
Chickie's and Pete's

Parx Casino is teaming up with Chickie's & Pete's to launch what it calls the first off-track and sports betting operation located inside a Pennsylvania restaurant, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Pending regulatory approval, Parx will debut a roughly 600-square-foot sportsbook at the new Chickie's & Pete's location in Malvern on Wednesday, as plans for a similar gaming facility in South Philadelphia remain up in the air. Bettors will be able to place off-track bets on horse races as well as wager on pro and college sports inside the freshly opened 8,600-square-foot eatery at 10 Liberty Blvd. at the Grove Shopping Center. 

Nestled inside the restaurant, the roughly $200,000 sportsbook does not contain seats since bettors will primarily be watching games in the dining area of Chickie's and Pete's, said Marc Oppenheimer, chief marketing officer at Parx. The sportsbook contains TVs, odds boards, betting kiosks, and teller windows so people can place live bets in person. 

