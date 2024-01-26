The body of a man was found partially decomposed in the trunk of a car in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say.

The man has not been identified but police reported that he was in his mid-thirties at the time of his death.

His body was found inside the trunk of a Nissan Maxima sedan that was at an auto shop on the 2300 block of South 63rd Street just before 1:30 p.m., according to police. A medic pronounced him dead shortly after.

Police say the man's body didn't show any visible signs of trauma.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.