Parkway Run/Walk

The Parkway Run is held annually to raise much needed funds for helping to cure cancer in children.

It benefits The Cancer Center at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the nation's premier pediatric oncology program. The Parkway Run has provided The Children's Hospital with over $1.8 million to use for researching new cures and for creating a better life for the increasing number of survivors.

This year's run is Sunday, September 27th at 8:30 a.m.

We have two helpful links:

One is the event's Web Site -- ParkwayRun.com.

The other is for people who want to volunteer to help with the event -- VolunteerMatch.com.