Parks on Tap is back in Philadelphia parks for 2023, offering the perfect opportunity to enjoy the nice weather with a local beer and a hoagie.

The beloved traveling beer garden will stop at 18 locations around the city of Philadelphia by the end of the summer. It kicks off on April 12 at the Azalea Garden in East Fairmount Park.

Every week the outdoor set up will move to a new park, from the Schuylkill Banks to FDR Park to Columbus Square. Each location will have local beers, fresh food, outdoor seating and clean restrooms in a contained area of the park.

This year's food options will include Mexican Street Corn Dip, Pulled Pork, Watermelon Salad, sandwiches and a number of desserts. The drink menu features local craft beers, wine, cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages and Mainstay Independent Brewing Company's Love Your Park Pale Ale, created for Parks on Tap.

The event is family and dog friendly. Hours are currently scheduled for Wednesday to Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Guests must register in advance for their free 2023 seasonal membership in order to enter. Food and drinks are pay as you go.

Parks on Tap is a collaboration between Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation Department and FCM Hospitality to support the city's parks. On the first two hours of the first day of Parks on Tap's visit to a park, 25% of sales will be donated directly to the park.

Since its start in 2016, Parks on Tap's donations have contributed to trail work and maintenance, tree plantings, new signage, free music and movie programs in parks across the city.

This year's season will run for 23 weeks until Sept. 17.

Parks on Tap Schedule for 2023: