Montgomery County

Parking wars: Pa. town struggling with limited spaces, growing community

By Deanna Durante and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

One Montgomery County town is finding itself in a parking crunch as it attracts new residents with large scale condo complexes and new businesses in its downtime.

Those who are new to Lansdale, Pennsylvania, are saying that parking in the town needs to keep up with the increase in traffic.

"I want to support my community so I think maybe just more better signage that, 'these spots here are for these people,'" resident Morayah Cox said. "I come home from work, and I work 12 hours shifts, and there's no parking to be found."

The owner of More Than Fish Aquarium and Pets on Main Street, Sherman Shackleford, said he wants to see more parking for his customers.

"Lunch time is a good thing up here because there's no fee for parking," Shackleford said. "We get the phone call and someone says, 'how's the parking on Main Street?' and the problem is the parking on Main Street is fluid.

Shackleford also told NBC10 that he would like the borough to help workers at the local shops by giving them off-street parking for free.

"You can go around the block three times and spots will open and close. For me, I park out back. Now, I can't do that without getting a ticket," according to Shackleford.

The issue came up at the borough's public safety meeting last week.

Residents were told the borough explored options for parking and to ease stress with some given parking permits.

The mayor said that so far the borough hasn't taken any official action on plans.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyPennsylvania
