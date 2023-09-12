Philadelphia

Park(ing) Day returns to Philly this weekend

On Friday, Sept. 15, dozens of activists, artists, architects and other residents will transform metered parking spaces into micro-parks for the day.

By Cherise Lynch

If you drive through Center City this weekend you may notice limited parking spaces because Park(ing) Day is set to return.

On Friday, Sept. 15, activists, artists, architects, local businesses and individuals will transform metered parking spaces into micro-parks for the day.

This annual event is held to celebrate parks and other public spaces while aiming to raise awareness of the need for more pedestrian-friendly spaces in urban areas.

Park(ing) Day originated in 2005 by Rebar a San Franciso art and design studio and turned into a worldwide event.

Philadelphia hosted its first Park(ing) Day for the first time in 2008 with over 25 installations.

The City and the Philadelphia Parking Authority are aware of this event and have waived the need to pay for the parking spots for those who are participating.

For more information about this event click here.

