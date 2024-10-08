Pennsylvania

Parking combustion vehicles in electric vehicle spots could soon result in fine

Legislators in Harrisburg are currently considering a move that could see drivers who park combustion vehicles at spots reserved for electric vehicles hit with fines up to $200

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parking a typical combustion vehicle in a spot reserved for electric vehicles could soon cost drivers up to $300.

That's because there is a bill making its way through the state's House of Representatives that would introduce fines for drivers who park illegally in sports reserved for electric vehicles.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Under this legislation spots reserved for electric vehicles would be marked with signs and offenders could be tickets for fines between $50 and $200.

The offending vehicle could also be towed under this legislation as well.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

As reported by NBC10's newsgathering partner, KYW NewsRadio, the bill moved out of the State House Transportation Committee with bipartisan support, 22-to-3.

And, KYW noted that the bill will next move to the full House for consideration.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us