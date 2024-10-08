Parking combustion vehicles in electric vehicle spots could soon result in fine

Parking a typical combustion vehicle in a spot reserved for electric vehicles could soon cost drivers up to $300.

That's because there is a bill making its way through the state's House of Representatives that would introduce fines for drivers who park illegally in sports reserved for electric vehicles.

Under this legislation spots reserved for electric vehicles would be marked with signs and offenders could be tickets for fines between $50 and $200.

The offending vehicle could also be towed under this legislation as well.

As reported by NBC10's newsgathering partner, KYW NewsRadio, the bill moved out of the State House Transportation Committee with bipartisan support, 22-to-3.

And, KYW noted that the bill will next move to the full House for consideration.