Jersey Shore

Parents charged after abandoning kids to go drinking at Jersey Shore, police say

Law enforcement officials in Brigantine, New Jersey, have charged the parents of two children -- an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old -- after they, allegedly, left the kids alone so they could go out drinking on Memorial Day weekend.

By Hayden Mitman

Getty Images

The parents of two young children were arrested after, officials claim, they left their kids alone on Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore so that they could go out drinking.

According to police, Felix Rodriquez, 43, and Lydia Monterrosa, 38, both of Jersey City, New Jersey, were arrested and charged with child endangerment and other offenses after, police allege, they left their children unattended on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 8:45 p.m., as a concerned citizen flagged down officers and alerted them to a residence along the 4900 block of Harbor Beach Boulevard, in Brigantine, New Jersey.

In that property, officials said, officers found two children -- an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old -- alone inside the property.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Upon further investigation, officials said that the officers learned that no parents or guardians were at the home or nearby the residence.

The officers got in contact with Rodriguez and Monterrosa and learned they were nowhere nearby and instructed them to return to the property, officials said.

Upon their return, police said, the pair exhibited signs of being impaired due to being under the influence of alcohol.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Fairmount Park 12 hours ago

Live updates: ‘Heinous' mass shooting in Fairmount Park leaves 2 dead, 9 hurt

Jersey Shore 1 hour ago

Report: Atlantic City is third most affordable beach town for homebuyers in U.S.

Both parents have been arrested and charged in this incident, officials said.

Also, they have both been released and, officials said, they have court appearances pending.

This article tagged under:

Jersey Shore
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us