West Philadelphia

Pair critically injured in West Philly shooting, teen in custody

A man and woman have been hospitalized in critical condition after, officials said, the pair were shot in an incident that happened along Wallace Street in West Philly early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

A street sign along the 3800 block of Wallace Street in West Philadelphia seen after, police say, two people were shot on that block on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
NBC10

A teen has been taken into custody, officials said, after a man and a woman were hospitalized following a double shooting that happened early Sunday morning in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:22 a.m. along the 3800 block of Wallace Street. At that time, officials said, a 37-year-old man was shot in the right arm and twice in the abdomen while a 42-year-old woman was shot twice in her left side.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, they were listed in critical condition on Sunday.

Also, police officials said, a 19-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with this shooting.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Charges are still pending and, according to police, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Police officials are asking anyone with information in this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia Eagles Feb 14

Watch: Celebrating Super Bowl LIX champions at the Art Museum

NBC10 @issue 2 hours ago

NBC10 @Issue: Nearing the one month mark

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us