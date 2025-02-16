Pair critically injured in West Philly shooting, teen in custody

A teen has been taken into custody, officials said, after a man and a woman were hospitalized following a double shooting that happened early Sunday morning in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:22 a.m. along the 3800 block of Wallace Street. At that time, officials said, a 37-year-old man was shot in the right arm and twice in the abdomen while a 42-year-old woman was shot twice in her left side.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, they were listed in critical condition on Sunday.

Also, police officials said, a 19-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with this shooting.

Charges are still pending and, according to police, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Police officials are asking anyone with information in this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.