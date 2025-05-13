Pair sought by police after 3 people stabbed inside Delco bar

Police in East Lansdowne are seeking help from the public to track down two men who, officials claim, were involved in an incident at a bar that saw three people stabbed.

According to police, officers were called to B's Que Lounge, located along the 500 block of Baltimore Avenue in East Lansdowne, after an attack allegedly happened there at about 12:13 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said responding officers met a person at that bar who had been stabbed several times.

This victim, police said, told the officers that two other people had already been taken to nearby hospitals before the officers arrived, after they too had been stabbed.

A review of security camera footage, officials said, revealed that an incident happened after one individual -- described as being about 30 to 40 years old and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans, a black belt and black sneakers -- stabbed three people during a fist fight that unfolded inside the establishment.

The second suspect, police said, acted as an accomplice during the attack.

Officials said all of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, but did not disclose the severity of their injuries.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact the East Lansdowne Police Department by sending an email to Tips@ELPD.org.