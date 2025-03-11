Pair get prison in bicyclist's 2020 North Philly hit-and-run killing, coverup

Law enforcement officials in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced a conviction and sentencing for the two people who were involved in the July 2020 hit-and-run slaying of William Lindsay on Tuesday.

During the day, Philadelphia District Attorney's Office First Assistant Robert Listenbee announced that Ranisha Hackley, 34, and Hakeem Brown, 26, have been convicted and sentenced to prison for their respective roles in Lindsay's death and attempted coverup of the crime.

As detailed by officials on Tuesday, Lindsay was killed when he was riding his bike along the 3800 block of Ridge Avenue on July 12, 2020.

A Philadelphia jury determined that a white Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Hackley, struck Lindsay and fled the scene of the crash at around 8:35 p.m. that day.

Lindsay was later found and died of his injuries in a nearby hospital.

Investigators determined that, at the time the crash occurred, Hackley was on the phone with Brown, her boyfriend at the time.

After the crash, police recovered the vehicle from a car repair shop where Brown, the car's owner, had taken it on the morning after the hit-and-run crash.

Officials said testing of the vehicle found Lindsay's DNA on fibers of clothing recovered from the Camaro's windshield and a review of Hackley's cell phone records placed her in the area of the hit-and-run at the time Lindsay was killed.

Investigators also determined that, immediately after the crash, Hackley drove to Brown's home.

Hackley was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and related offenses.

She has been sentenced to serve seven and a half to 15 years in prison.

Brown was convicted of tampering with evidence and conspiracy charges in this case. He has been sentenced to serve one to two years in prison.

"These convictions send a message to anyone who thinks they can drive recklessly and cover up their crime: you will be held accountable," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement on these convictions.