Pair of teens arrested, charged in slaying of 14-year-old boy in Atlantic City

A pair of Atlantic City teens have been charged after a 14-year-old boy was slain in the city earlier this year.

According to police, two 16-year-old boys have been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and other offenses after a 14-year-old boy -- who police have not provided further identifying information on -- died after being shot in the head in an incident that happened on the 3300 block of Atlantic Avenue on Jan. 5.

On that day, at about 10:48 a.m., police responded to find two teens laying sidewalk and roadway after being shot, officials said. The 14-year-old boy at that location had been shot in the head and, officials said, he died of his wounds at a hospital a day later.

A 16-year-old boy who was at the scene after being shot in the leg, officials said, is one of the two teens charged in this incident. He was taken to the hospital and treated from his injuries shortly after the incident, officials said.

According to law enforcement officials, an investigation led to charges being brought against the boy who was wounded at the scene and another 16-year-old boy.

Officials said both boys were arrested on Jan. 9 and they are currently in custody.

The incident remains under investigation, officials said.