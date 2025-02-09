Pair of stabbings leave 2 injured overnight in Philly, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, a pair of stabbings across the city early Sunday left two people hospitalized.

According to police, the first incident happened at about 2:39 a.m. in North Philadelphia when a 22-year-old man was stabbed at least 12 times in an attack that happened along the 1400 block of North 15th Street.

Officials said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

In an early morning statement, Temple University identified the victim in this incident as a recent college graduate.

School officials said the injured man -- whose name officials did not provide -- was found on the third floor of an apartment building that houses a Greek organization that is not currently recognized by the school due to previous infractions.

The injured man is a member of that organization, which they did not name specifically, Temple officials said.

Temple officials said that, along with the city's police, the school is doing its own investigation into this incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Temple’s Department of Public Safety at 215-204-1234.

No arrests have been made and, officials said, a weapon has not yet been recovered in this attack.

Also Sunday morning, about an hour-and-a-half later, in West Philadelphia, officials said, a 30-year-old man was stabbed in his hand.

In this incident, police officials said, the man suffered a laceration to his right hand at about 4:09 a.m. along the 5200 block of Market Street.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in stable condition.

Also, in this case, officials said they have a "person of interest" in custody following the attack and investigators have recovered the weapon that they believe was used in the incident.

Both incidents remain under investigation, officials said.