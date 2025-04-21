Delaware

Pair found shot to death inside vehicle in Dover, Del., police say

State Police in Delaware are investigating after, officials said, the bodies of a woman and a man, both from Dover, were found in a vehicle near the intersection of Sharon Hill and Cahoon Branch roads on Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

Delaware State Police are investigating after the bodies of two people -- a 33-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man -- were discovered Sunday in a vehicle in Dover after they had been shot to death, officials said.

According to police, officers discovered the victims inside a vehicle that was sitting on the shoulder of the roadway near where Sharon Hill Road meets Cahoon Branch Road at about 7:28 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Both victims, the 33-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

The pair -- who officials have not yet provided further identifying information on -- were pronounced at the scene, police said.

Officials with the Delaware State Police said that the incident is under investigation.

Detectives with the Delaware State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by email at daniel.grassi@delaware.gov or by calling 302-365-8441. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

