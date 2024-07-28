Pair arrested after shootout during West Philly robbery left man, teen suspect injured

A 26-year-old man -- who was the target of a robbery, police believe -- and a 16-year-old suspected thief are hospitalized in critical condition after an attempted robbery in West Philly turned into a shootout on Saturday night, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened sometime before 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024, before Philadelphia Police officials responded to a report of a shooting along the 1200 block of North 41st Street.

At that time, officials said, responding officers found a 26-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was hospitalized in critical condition.

On a sidewalk in the area, officials said, they found a 16-year-old boy who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He too was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition, as well, officials said.

According to police, both individuals were believed to have been involved in a shootout when the teen -- along with another 16-year-old boy -- attempted to rob the man.

The victim of the attempted robbery was licensed to carry a firearm, and officials said, he fired his weapon at the teens when the, alleged, attempted robbery unfolded.

The second teen boy, who was with the injured boy during, what police believe, was a robbery attempt, was arrested when he came to the hospital with the wounded teen and wasn't injured in the incident, officials said.

Two weapons were secured by police and arrests were made, officials said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police officials.