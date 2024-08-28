West Philadelphia

Pair arrested after man shot at, set on fire in West Philly apartment

A 35-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested after police allege they shot at a man before setting him on fire inside an apartment in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was, allegedly, shot at and set on fire by a pair of attackers in a West Philly apartment on Wednesday morning.

According to police officials, the incident happened at about 10:36 a.m., when officers responded to a report of a person screaming inside an apartment building along the 5400 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

Officials said that officers found a 41-year-old man who was suffering from burns to his body after he was shot at and set aflame.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in critical condition.

Police said a 38-year-old man, who police believe shot at the injured man, has been taken into custody along with a 35-year-old woman, who, officials believe, set fire to the victim.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

