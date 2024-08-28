Pair arrested after man shot at, set on fire in West Philly apartment

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was, allegedly, shot at and set on fire by a pair of attackers in a West Philly apartment on Wednesday morning.

According to police officials, the incident happened at about 10:36 a.m., when officers responded to a report of a person screaming inside an apartment building along the 5400 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

Officials said that officers found a 41-year-old man who was suffering from burns to his body after he was shot at and set aflame.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in critical condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said a 38-year-old man, who police believe shot at the injured man, has been taken into custody along with a 35-year-old woman, who, officials believe, set fire to the victim.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.