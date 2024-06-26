The Pennsylvania State Police rescued four victims only described as "females." who had been kidnapped, kept in a shipping container while some had been sexually abused, at properties in Smithfield Township, Monroe County, on Tuesday, officials said.

According to law enforcement officials, state troopers apprehended two men -- Isaiah Rogers-Keeney, 19, of Middletown and Davaun Carlon Jackson, 29, of East Stroudsburg -- after learning that the pair had, allegedly, kidnapped four female victims.

According to police, the pair were apprehended after they were found at a Walmart Supercenter in Mount Pocono in Monroe County at about 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials said that troopers were alerted after being told Rogers-Keeney and Jackson were in a Ford SUV with two victims on PA 33.

Police officials said both men were apprehended when troopers located that vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter in Mount Pocono where they encountered Rogers-Kenney and one victim. The troopers also observed Jackson exiting the Walmart store with a second victim, police said.

Investigators said that they believe the men transported four female victims to a property Jackson owned in Smithfield Township on Monday.

At that location, police allege, the men took the four female victims into a shipping container where three of the victims were bound with rope and restrained.

Officials said Jackson then threatened to kill all of the female victims as he held "multiple weapons."

After that threat, police claim, Jackson sexually assaulted two of the female victims.

Police have not yet provided further information in this case, nor have they provided any further information in the victims, how they came to be involved in this incident or where the other two victims were when the men were arrested.

However, both Jackson and Rogers-Keeney have been charged with kidnapping -- including kidnapping of a minor -- along with sexual assault, strangulation, false imprisonment and related offenses.

NBC10 has reached out to law enforcement officials with the Pennsylvania State Police and Monroe County for further information.

The Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone who may know something about this incident to contact Trooper Brittany Cutro at the Pennsylvania State Police's Stroudsburg Station at 570-619-6800 or bcutro@pa.gov.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.