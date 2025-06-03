Pair apprehended after car crashes into West Mount Airy home during police chase

Two people have been arrested by Pa. State Police troopers after, officials said, they led police on a chase along Lincoln Drive before crashing into a home in the city's West Mount Airy neighborhood on Monday.

According to police, the incident began at about 2:05 a.m. on Monday when state troopers saw an orange Acura TLX that was fitted with a stolen Pa. license plate.

In addition to having the stolen plate, police claim, the vehicle had been involved in a chase with a Pa. State Police corporal earlier that evening and it was sought in several shooting investigations that are still ongoing in the Philadelphia Police Department.

Upon learning the vehicle was sought in shooting investigations, officials said state troopers followed the vehicle and attempted to stop it on Lincoln Drive.

The vehicle failed to stop, officials said, and began a police pursuit that led north along Lincoln Drive before the vehicle veered left onto West Allens Lane.

In a cul-de-sac on the 1000 block of West Allens Lane, officials said, the car crashed into a home and both the driver and passenger in the vehicle attempted to flee on foot.

The passenger, officials said, was apprehended near Cresheim Valley Road and, after a steep climb into a wooded area on Livezey Lane, the driver was arrested, as well.

Police have not yet provided further identifying details on the identities of the individuals involved in this incident or any information about the shooting investigations that may be tied to the vehicle.

Nor have officials yet detailed any charges they may face following this crash.

Officials also did not say if anyone was injured in the crash, but NBC10's cameras did spot one person being taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.