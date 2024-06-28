Police looking for pair accused of stealing large amount of money from elderly man in Delco

Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they said stole a large amount of money from an elderly man.

Upper Chichester Police said on Wednesday a unknown man and a woman approached a 74-year-old man with a 20 dollar bill calming that he had dropped it.

When the man took out his wallet to show them he did not, one of the suspects pointed to the items in his wallet including his drivers license and bank card, according to police.

Police said the other suspect stood back and appeared to be video-recording the exchange. A short time later a large amount of money from fraudulently removed from the man's bank account.

Upper Chichester Police Department

If you can identify either of the suspects you can contact Officer Venuti at 610-485-8400 or submit a tip here.