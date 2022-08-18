An iconic Philly Art piece is flying away.

The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts announced Sunday artist Jordan Griska's long running installation Grumman Greenhouse, a 45-foot-long decommission Grumman Tracker plane will be taken down.

Crews began taking the installation apart on Monday, PAFA said the work will take two to three days.

The installation, which has been housed at Lenfest Plaza in Center City since 2011, will be replaced by John Rhoden's Art Safari in October. A John Rhoden Exhibit will open in PAFA in 2023.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

PAFA says the airplane was only intended to be up for a year, as part of a rotating art program, but became so popular they kept it for more than a decade.

Griska said the plane will be put in storage for now until he finds a new home for it.