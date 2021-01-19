Pablo Escobar's Hippos Have Invaded Colombia's Waterways, Need to Be Culled: Study

Hippos, which are not native to Colombia, were illegally imported in the 1980s by Escobar

Juancho Torres/Getty Images

Scientists warn that a rapidly growing population of hippopotamuses that were introduced to Colombia decades ago by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar should be culled to preserve the local ecosystem, according to a study published this month.

Researchers warned in the study, published in the journal Biological Conservation, that hippos, the "largest invasive animal" in the world, are likely to colonize habitats around the country with serious environmental impact.

Hippos, which are not native to Colombia, were illegally imported in the 1980s by Escobar — the narcoterrorist and drug trafficker who was killed in 1994 — to create a private zoo at his Hacienda Nápoles ranch. While many of Escobar's animals were relocated after his death, the hippos remained because of the difficulty of capturing them, the study said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus vaccine 2 hours ago

‘All We Are Missing Are Vaccine Doses,' NJ Gov. Murphy Says

New Jersey Supreme Court 5 hours ago

After Prosecutor Uses ‘The Shining' Photo in Court, Accused Bank Robber Gets New Trial

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us