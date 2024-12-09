Pennsylvania

Pa. worker struck, killed by digging bucket that was excavating sugar from ship

A Kinder Morgan worker was struck and killed by a digging bucket that was excavating sugar from a ship at the Fairless Hills Terminal, officials said

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after a worker was struck and killed by a digging bucket that was excavating sugar from a ship in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, overnight.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Monday at the Kinder Morgan Fairless Hills Terminal on 1000 South Port Road in Morrisville. Investigators said a 26-year-old Bristol Borough resident who worked for Kinder Morgan – an energy infrastructure company -- was struck and killed by a digging bucket that was excavating sugar from the hull of a docked ship.

Police have not yet revealed the worker’s identity.

A spokesperson for Kinder Morgan sent NBC10 a statement on the incident.

"Early this morning, an employee fatality occurred at Kinder Morgan's Fairless Hills Terminal in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania," the spokesperson wrote. "Our thoughts are with the employee's family and our employees following this event. The incident is under investigation. There are no ongoing impacts to operations."

Pennsylvania
