Lewiston, Maine mass shooting

Pa. woman says 2 relatives were killed in Maine mass shootings

The Bucks County woman identified the victims as her cousin Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Pennsylvania woman says two of her relatives were among the 18 people killed in two mass shootings in Maine. 

The shootings occurred Wednesday night at two businesses in Lewiston.

Seven people were shot and killed at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley while eight people were shot and killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Other victims were transferred to various hospitals, three of whom have died. Eight of the dead have been identified and their family notified, while authorities are still working to identify the other 10.

Police identified 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin, Maine, as a suspect in the shootings and they continue to search for him. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, shares comments on the mass shooting in her home state of Maine.

Kim McConville of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, told NBC News her family learned Thursday afternoon that her cousin Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron were among the victims killed in one of the shootings.

Prior to learning that Young and his son had died, McConville said family members had pinged his cell phone to the bowling alley where one of the shootings took place. She described the panic her family felt while trying to reach out to Young.

“It's total chaos,” she said during an interview with NBC News before she found out her loved ones had died. “People aren't getting any of the information they need. You know, it's there. They're not getting anything new. They're not telling them any more than we're getting off a news conference.” 

Photos of Bill Young and his son Aaron

McConville described Young and his son as “innocent people.” 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 43 mins ago

Philly police union president John McNesby to resign

Germantown 5 hours ago

Police charge woman accused of shooting SEPTA bus driver 6 times, killing him

“Just innocent people out for a night of bowling,” she said. “This was a children's event. You know, who expects a shooter to go into a children's event? But you know, this is a crazy world that we live in today.”

Read the latest coverage on the mass shooting and the search for the suspect here.

This article tagged under:

Lewiston, Maine mass shootingMass Shooting
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us